Church may need to instal cameras

From: Daniel Burton, Battle Road,St Leonards

It is a real shame that the flooring at Church in the Wood has been damaged.

It is very sad to hear that it was caused by a deliberate act, when thieves stole 30m of lead from the Grade II-listed church. As far as I am aware the church does not have any CCTV cameras but unfortunately, because of people’s lack of common sense, they may need to install some in the short future.

Hopefully the perpetrators will get caught, and maybe they should have to do community service at the church.