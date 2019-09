From: Cliff Brooker, High Wickham, Hastings

The irony of Car Free Day in Hastings was clearly missed by our virtue-signalling council. Traffic on the seafront between Warrior Square and the Pier was merely diverted onto a longer, hillier route which, naturally, increased vehicle emissions.

Might a more useful gesture have been to withdraw the parking permits freely handed out to senior council employees (at our expense, naturally) thus encouraging them to use public transport?