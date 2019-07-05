Business owners in Carlisle Parade and Robertson Terrace, Hastings, demand action over street drinkers

From: Eric Waters, Ingleside Crescent, Lancing

Business owners in Carlisle Parade and Robertson Terrace have joined forces to call for immediate action over street drinkers who, for the last three years, have been consuming their alcohol in the gardens and shelters in front of their properties on a daily basis and displaying anti-social behaviour such as fighting, urinating in doorways, allowing their dogs to foul the area, using bad language and leaving evidence of drug use. (Observer June 21).

A spokesman from Hastings Borough Council said that the area concerned is covered by the council’s existing Anti-social Behaviour Public Spaces Protection Order and so there are a number of enforcement powers that the police and wardens can use to address the issues.

Perhaps the spokesman concerned can contact the owners of the properties in question and let them know exactly why these powers are not being used to alleviate their distress.