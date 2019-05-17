Alternatives to nuclear energy

From: Stephen Taylor,Chapel Park Road, St Leonards

With all that we know about the dangers of such practices, why is there still no real viable alternative to nuclear energy?

Particularly, it is the socially irresponsible/environmentally dangerous act of ‘venting’ that must be addressed as a matter of urgency. If harnessed competently, wind, solar and wave energies are far cheaper sources of energy as well as being much safer, so why are they not in use more?

Do we really need more Scandinavian teenage voices before we are all prepared to stand up and listen?