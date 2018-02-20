Operatic group’s show will go on with new leading man

A local operatic group’s search for a new leading man reaped rewards after an appeal went out in the Observer Series last month.

Mad Margaret’s Minstrels feared they would have to cancel performances of The Curse Revisited, which Margaret Amey (aka Mad Margaret) describes as a Gilbert & Sullivan ‘mash-up’, after their leading man, cast in the role of Lord Simon, had to withdraw from the show. A number of performances, including The Gilbert & Sullivan Festival in the summer were booked. An appeal went out in the Observer Series and Margaret says the show will go on! “Thank you Bexhill, Hastings and St Leonards Observers, you found us our lead baritone!”, she said. “Joshua Rhodes responded to your article on January 19. He is a twenty four year old baritone and keen pianist with a BA Honours in Music from the University of Chichester. Joshua has taken leading roles in several shows, was lead singer with the university band Nightingale Road and is keen to develop his skills as an opera singer.”

Margaret says Joshua has already become a firm favourite with Mad Margaret Minstrels not only for his singing and acting skills but his willingness to get involved. She added: “From student to a member of the House of Lords in a single rehearsal! Joshua will certainly need to call on all his past experience as the role of Lord Simon is written for a gentleman of fifty plus and some of the songs are quite demanding!”

Joshua, who lives in Bexhill says he was keen to apply for the role after reading the appeal in the Bexhill Observer. “I was immediately interested,” he said. “But my first thought was, I hope I’m not too young..No, I’m sure I could look older! I’m looking forward to being in The Curse Revisited as singing Gilbert and Sullivan is a challenge.”