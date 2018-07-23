Open Gardens raise money to help relieve isolation for elderly people

The biennial Fairlight Open Gardens raised an amazing £4,450 for the Marsham Older People’s Project.

The popular open garden event took place over the weekend of June 16 and 17.

Karen Draper said: “As usual this proved to be very popular with visitors from Fairlight and beyond.

Ten beautiful gardens were open to the public over the two days and people were able to admire the Circle roundabout, which has been transformed by Fairlight Gardening Club into a centrepiece for the village.

A particular favourite this year was the garden where you could sip Pimms while looking across the Channel. This year’s recipient of the money raised was the Marsham Old People’s Project (MOPPS).

MOPPs has provided a weekly day service for over ten years for the people from Fairlight and the local villages.

“It is run by a jolly band of volunteers on a Friday at Fairlight Village Hall.

“On Friday, 20th July, during the MOPPs meeting, there was a formal presentation of a cheque from the organisers and participants of the Open Gardens to Robert Pasterfield of MOPPs for the amazing sum of £4,450.”

MOPPS plays a vital role in helping to alleviate loneliness and isolation for older people in the Fairlight, Pett, and Guestling area.

Fairlight Gardening Club is open to all residents of Fairlight and costs just £5 per household per year.

Monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 2.30pm in the Village Hall.