Open days at sanctuary start Sunday

Animal lovers, bargain hunters or anyone who simply enjoys an afternoon in the country have the opportunity to visit the Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary every Sunday afternoon from April 29 until the end of October, 2-5pm.

The sanctuary, which is based at Freezeland Lane, Sidley, is a non-profit making charity rehoming or providing permanent refuge for abused, abandoned and unwanted animals, and operates a no destruction policy.

The Sunday open days (weather permitting) offers the chance to see all the animals and birds being cared for - some of which are available for adoption. Visitors can also browse bargains in the charity shop and enjoy a range of refreshments.

For those who don’t have transport, a free minibus collects from Bexhill Town Hall at 2pm, Sidley at 2.15pm. Returning at 4.30pm.

Volunteers are needed at the sanctuary and at the charity shop in Bexhill. Visit: http://barbykeel.btck.co.uk