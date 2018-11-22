One in every 280 Hastings residents now homeless

Hastings has the third highest number of rough sleepers in Sussex, according to analysis from housing charity Shelter.

Data showed a total of 40 people sleeping rough in the town in the first quarter of 2018.

A table of the top 20 rates of people who are homeless in the South East

Only Brighton and Hove (178) and Eastbourne (41) had more rough sleepers in Sussex, the analysis showed.

Shelter’s analysis revealed Hastings had a total of 291 people in temporary accomodation, contributing to a total of 331 homeless people.

This meant one in every 280 people in Hastings was registered homeless – the 65th highest rate in the country, and the 16th highest rate in the South East.

Ben Tovey, Shelter services manager for the South East, said: “It’s unforgivable that thousands of people in the South East have been swept up by the housing crisis and now have no place to call home. These new figures show that homelessness is having a devastating impact on the lives of people right across the region.

“Due to the perfect storm of spiralling rents, welfare cuts and a total lack of social housing, record numbers of people are sleeping out on the streets or stuck in the cramped confines of a hostel room. We desperately need action now to change tomorrow for the hundreds of thousands whose lives will be blighted by homelessness this winter.

“Shelter’s services have never been more needed. That’s why we’re asking the public to support us this winter so that we can answer as many calls as possible and have trained advisers on hand when people need them most.”

Shelter’s analysis revealed 29,591 people were recorded as homeless in the South East.

According to Shelter, in the last year, the overall number increased by more than 1,000 people, meaning one in every 307 people in the South East was homeless and sleeping on the streets or stuck in temporary accommodation, including hostels and B&Bs.

Shelter has launched an urgent appeal calling on the public to support its frontline advisers as they work to help the growing number of people trying to find or keep their home.

In its annual landmark review, the housing charity combined official rough-sleeping, temporary accommodation and social services figures. As these records are not definitive, Shelter said the true extent of homelessness is likely even greater.

Overall, almost 320,000 people in Britain are now homeless – an increase of 13,000 people since last year, according to Shelter.

Shelter’s report ‘Homelessness in Great Britain: the numbers behind the story’ warns this is due to a combination unaffordable rents, frozen housing benefits and a severe shortage of social housing.

To support Shelter’s urgent appeal please visit www.shelter.org.uk or text SHELTER to 70020 to donate £3.

