One hundred years on; historic Battle marks the end of the First World War

Historic Battle was one of many towns and villages across 1066 Country that marked 100 years since Armistice was declared.

The parade began at Market Road, arriving at St Mary’s Church for a commemorative service led by Dr Edward Dowler, Archdeacon of Hastings. After the service and the laying of wreaths at the War Memorial the parade reformed and proceeded to Battle Memorial Hall for the unveiling of the additional War Memorial Board.

Battle Remembrance service 2018.'Archdeacon, The Venerable Edward Dowler with the mayor of Battle, David Furness. SUS-181211-080621001

In the evening, Battle Abbey School’s Abbot’s Hall and library opened for a programme of poetry and music. Guests then left for Abbey Green where the Last Post was played at 7pm. A bonfire was lit on the Bullring and the Beacon of Light lit on the Abbey Gatehouse. A full peel of bells commenced at St Mary’s Church to coincide with the National Ring Out. Following the Celebration, Saxonwood WI served refreshments generously provided by Battle Abbey School. A spokesperson for Battle Town Council said: “We are proud that both the morning church service and the Battle’s Over event were very well supported. The additional War Memorial board was unveiled by the Mayor Councillor David Furness and this was then blessed by the Arch Deacon of Hastings, Edward Dowler. Battle Town Councillor, Allan Russell praised the individuals and groups who made it a special day of remembrance for the town.”

Cllr Russell said: “The Town Council, English Heritage, Battle Abbey School, St Mary’s Church, Battle Bonfire Boyes and many others pulled together to make the day such a great success. I am particularly grateful to our local firemen who managed the lift of the beacon on to the Battle Abbey Gatehouse tower.”

