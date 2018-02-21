Olivia’s hairdo is a cut above the rest

A Fairlight ‘princess’ had her beautiful hair cut off because she wanted to help ‘poorly children who do not have any of their own’.

Olivia Hanson, aged just five years old, took the brave decision to have a major haircut to raise funds for The Little Princess Trust charity; she also donated her hair.

Olivia Hanson who had her hair cut to raise funds for The Little Princess Trust charity SUS-180220-100828001

The Little Princess Trust gives free real hair wigs to children and young adults up to the age of 24, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses. The charity recently announced that the Duchess of Cambridge had donated her hair.

Olivia’s mum, Kelly says her daughter is an inspiration. “Olivia was very excited about her haircut and said she wanted to give her hair to poorly children who do not have any of their own,” she said. “She has such courage and love. “Cutting off such a large amount of hair is one thing, but wanting to cut it off to be sent to other children, is another.”

Lisa warren of Hair Base salon, Fairlight cut Olivia’s hair. Kelly says Lisa is a close family friend and she was delighted to be given the job. She added: “So far, with online and cash donations, Olivia has raised over £300 for The Little Princess Trust, along with her hair.

“Olivia is a delightful little girl, who everyone knows by her warm smile. She has had a lot of support from her friends and family, especially her class friends at Westfield Primary School, Hastings. Myself and her father, Paolo are both extremely proud of Olivia and what she has achieved.

“We wish anyone else who is to donate to the charity lots of best wishes.”

www.littleprincesses.org.uk