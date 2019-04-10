Old Town traders donate toward giving Hastings lifeboats a spring clean

Old Town fund raising group the High Street Traders have made a donation to the Macbean and Bishop Lifeboat Trust to give the two historic lifeboats a spring clean.

Dee Day White, from the Trust, said: “What a wonderful response to our appeal for help and fund raising to give our two lifeboats the clean and essential maintenance they need. We received a cheque from their Treasurer Ian Porter and Chairman Jackie Pratt. The generous donation was from funds raised in Courthouse Street and the Beach Concert. Also attending was the patron of the Trust Mayor Nigel Sinden. Now work can begin immediately to prepare our lifeboats for summer visitors and our next fund raising event. Watch this space. Thank you High Street Traders.”

