Old Town is ready for an amazing week of colourful carnival fun

The Old Town is prepared for its busiest period of the year as the curtain goes up on Old Town Carnival Week .

It promises a week of exciting events from pram racing to treasure trails, open houses to walking tours, art shows, historical talks, live music and street parties, all culminating in a Grand Carnival Procession on Saturday August 4.

Events start on Friday July 27 with The Old Town Criers competition, which gets underway at 7pm at Reeves Corner, in the High Street, opposite the Jenny Lind pub.

Prior to the competition there will be live music on the stage, from 5pm, with Loose Ends.

Saturday and Sunday sees the ever popular nearly on the beach Concert taking place at the Stade (see article on page 49).

Highlights of the week include the Seaboot Race on Monday, where people can go for the fastest time in a race up and down Courthouse Street from 6pm.

The on Tuesday it is the Jimmy Read Memorial Bike Race up Crown Lane from 5.30pm (see article on page 33).

Wednesday evening sees the Pram Race when the streets of the Old Town will be packed with people cheering on teams with their amazingly creative four wheeled contraptions.

As usual the Lower Torfield Allotment has its popular Open Day on Sunday July 29, from 10m - 4pm, with a family barbecue and picnic.

The week is organised by volunteers and supports numerous local charities.

For the full programme of events visit .oldtowncarnivalweek.co.uk and look out for pictures on our website and next week’s Observer.