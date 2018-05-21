Old Town celebrates the Royal Wedding in style

There was a vibrant atmosphere in Courthouse Street on Saturday as people of all ages came together for a Street Party to celebrate the Royal Wedding.

Flags were flying in the sunshine as people raised a glass to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal wedding street party in Courthouse Street, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-180520-074527001

The event was organised by Dee Day White with the help of Old Town traders who laid on food and drink for the free event.

The Hastings Carnival Court attended to add even more sparkle to the colourful occasion.

Dee Day said: “It was a terrific event with people coming and going throughout the afternoon.”

The focus will be on the Old Town again this coming Saturday when a parade takes place along All Saints Street to celebrate the fact that historic Hastings Lifeboat the Cyril and Lilian Bishop has been awarded Dunkirk Little Ship status and can now proudly fly the flag in recognition of the role she played in rescuing Allied troops from the beaches of war-torn France.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.