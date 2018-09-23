Old school friends give concert to support St Leonards church

Following on from last year’s well received concert, Even Stephens, local musicians and old school friends Steve Corke and Stephen Page are set to return to present ‘Even More Stephens’.

The pair will be in concert at St John’s Church, St Leonards on Saturday September 22.

The evening will feature songs from the shows and other popular songs including a selection from Matt Monro, ballads from well known musicals as well as light and popular music on organ and piano to include the famous Nutrocker.

This concert forms part of the church’s 150th anniversary celebrations and is in aid of the building fund which is aiming to provide proper toilet and kitchen facilities.

St John’s Church is in Upper Church Road, St Leonards, and gets underway at 7.30pm.

Entry to the concert is by donation.