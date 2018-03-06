Old Hastings House receives care accolade in national award scheme

Old Hastings House has received an award in what are known as the annual Oscars for the care industry.

The care home, which is situated in Hastings Old Town, won the award for Most Effective Approach to Leadership and Management in the Skills for Care Accolades.

Manager Jason Denny said: “The key to providing outstanding care: is having leaders at all levels; within a team where everyone feels equally important from housekeeper to care team leader; and where everyone has regular opportunities to learn new skills. So for us, winning the award was akin to the holy grail.

“We were truly flattered to be in the final given the outstanding quality of fellow finalists and I was especially pleased that my dedicated staff team had the opportunity to attend the Earls court event and let their hair down as they reflected on their achievement.

“It was especially emotional to know that the 70 staff not in attendance , along with residents and relatives, were just as excited at the achievement . The success of Old Hastings House is based on the whole team working together.

“Whilst we are all elated by the success we are also humbled as we try each day to live up to this new national recognition and continue to improve outcomes for staff, residents, and relatives. We will never stop learning or challenging each other to improve.

“We now press forward with some exciting projects under way with the full support of the Magdalen and Lasher Charity.”