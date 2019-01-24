Office manager defrauded St Leonards firm

A St Leonards office manager pocketed £1,200 from the firm he was working for by altering an invoice.

Chris Allen, 35, now of Mayfield Avenue, Stoke on Trent, pleaded guilty to fraud when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates court on December 12.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

The offence took place between December 1 and December 31 2016 when he was working as an office manager in St Leonards.

He altered bank account payment details on an invoice sent to a customer so the money went into his own account.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £1,200 compensation.

See also: Dog which was dangerously out of control at Hastings holiday park ordered to be destroyed

See also: Local schools gain awards from Historic England