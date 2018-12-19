Slushy snow, defrosting the car - what’s the most annoying thing about winter?

What annoys you most about winter?

Christmas isn’t always the season to be jolly as researchers from outdoors experts BillyOh.com have found.

They’ve compiled 11 of people’s most common annoyances during the colder months.

Top gripes include defrosting the car, dangerous paths and destructive winds.

A spokesman said: “Life has to plough on as normal through winter, despite the colder, damper air, shorter days and darker nights.

“But wintery conditions can cause their own unique set of irritations, when summer is all but a distant memory.

“Even trying to get into the festive spirit early won’t help households avoid the common problems of the colder months.

“As well as all the usual weather problems, obnoxious Christmas decorations and a constant stream of fireworks are among the things people find most annoying during November, December and into the new year.”

Here’s 11 of the most irritating things about winter:

1 - Slushy snow

It’s all fun and games while snow is soft, but when the snowmen begin to melt away, lawns can turn to muddy quagmires.

2 - Defrosting the car

Frosty weather means drivers must get out of bed earlier during the winter, to make sure they have enough time to scrape ice from their vehicles’ frozen windscreens.

3 - Constant fireworks

Most families will join in with bonfire and New Year celebrations, but every winter there seems to be an increasing number of bangs and whizzes until deep into January, which scares pets and frustrates their owners.

4 - Garish Christmas decorations

Neon reindeer or flashing Santas on homes and in gardens can be an assault on the senses.

5 - Bad weather

Going out to the bins at 5pm in darkness and returning inside with frozen fingers and sodden slippers can be a frustrating occurrence during winter.

6 - Dangerous paths

If backyard pathways aren’t slick with wet fallen leaves, they’ll probably be slippery from overnight ice.

7 - Destructive winds

Fallen fences and downed trees are a common, inconvenient and potentially dangerous occurrence following winter storms.

8 - Forgetting accessories

Remembering to take a coat, hat, scarf and gloves every time you leave the house is a challenge for many.

9 - Frozen gardens

Trying to get any gardening done with rock solid soil is a nightmare and it can sometimes take weeks to thaw.

10 - Dry bodies

Too much time spent outside in wintery conditions can lead to chapped lips, cracked knuckles and dry skin.

11 - Grit problems

Has the council run out of grit or forgotten your area?