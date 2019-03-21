Nursery set on 700 acre farm near Rye ‘thrilled’ to be rated Good

A nursery in Udimore, Rye, is ‘thrilled’ to have maintained its good rating from Ofsted.

Inspectors visiting Roadend Farm Nursery School on February 13 said it was a ‘welcoming, friendly nursery’.

Four-year-old Mia at the nursery

Children were ‘happy and settled’ and had good relationships with staff, who were ‘warm, kind and sensitive’ to their individual needs, inspectors found.

Louise Mair, owner, said: “We were thrilled with the result of the Ofsted inspection and felt that the inspectors summed up the friendly and caring atmosphere perfectly.”

Inspectors said activities at the nursery were ‘interesting and stimulating’ and made full use of the outdoor areas and surrounding farm – with children given opportunities to spot birds with binoculars and grow their own vegetables to make soup.

During lamb season, children frequently visit the lambing shed on the farm.

To further improve, Ofsted recommended that the nursery extend opportunities for children to share their home languages, traditions and experiences, in order to support their personal development and understanding of the world.

To find out more about the nursery, call 01797 226116 or email roadend nursery@btconnect.com

