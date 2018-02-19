Numerous drug-related arrests by Hastings and Rother police

A crackdown on illegal drugs supply in Hastings and Rother saw police arrest 17 people on suspicion of various offences during January, mainly involving heroin and crack cocaine.

Police said on January 2, a 53-year-old woman was detained for possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply before being released under investigation.

At the same time a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were each arrested for supplying Class A drugs, the former being bailed and the latter released under investigation.

Three days later a 52-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were both arrested for supplying Class A drugs, Sussex Police said.

The older man was released under investigation and the younger remanded in custody.

On January 11, a 53-year-old man was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs before being released under investigation.

The next day, police said, a 17-year-old boy was released under investigation after being arrested for possessing Class A, B and C drugs with intent to supply and the day after that saw three arrests for supplying Class B drugs. A 22-year-old man was cautioned, while two 17-year-old boys have been released under investigation.

On January 16, an arrest of an 18-year-old man for possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply led to him being released under investigation, while the next day a boy, 16, and a girl, 13, were each arrested for possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply before both being released under investigation.

A 25-year-old man arrested on January 23 for possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply was later released on bail, police said.

The next day a 17-year-old boy was arrested for the possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply before later being released under investigation.

A 23-year-old man arrested on January 26 on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply was later released without charge, while a 17-year-old boy arrested on January 29 for a similar offence has since been released under investigation.

Inspector Aidan Cornwall, of the local prevention team, said: “Unfortunately our coastal towns are no different to many others around the country in having problems associated with the supply and consumption of illegal drugs.

“It is a matter of considerable concern that several teenagers were among those arrested on suspicion of being involved, but one encouraging aspect is that we have been able to seize a significant quantity of illegal drugs which will not now be peddled on our streets.

“The supplying of illegal drugs creates a great deal of harm withing our community. It fuels violence and anti-social behaviour in addition to thefts and burglaries which impact on our residents and local businesses.

“Sussex Police will relentlessly pursue those who seek to turn a profit by making others vulnerable through the sale of and addiction to illegal drugs.”