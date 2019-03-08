Northiam woman complains about bird scarers which ‘sound like shotguns’

A Northiam woman said she is losing patience with bird scarer cannons going off on a nearby farm.

Bronwen Griffiths, who lives in Dixter Lane, Northiam, said the three cannons – which she described as sounding like a shotgun – start at 7am and sound every 20 minutes.

She said the practice started in December and she and her neighbours are ‘fed up’ with having to deal with it.

She added: “I don’t think I’m being unreasonable.

“I’ve been here for three and a half years and these cannons have been going off at regular intervals since December.

“They start at 7am and then there’s one every 20 minutes.

“Local people said their dogs have been scared by it because it’s so loud. They sound like shotguns.

“It’s just the not knowing when it’s going to stop.”

Ms Griffiths believes the cannons are coming from a farm a quarter of a mile – or two fields – from her house.

She has tried to investigate the source of the noise but until now has been unsuccessful, which prompted her to contact Rother District Council.

A spokesman for the council confirmed they were aware of complaints about noise coming from bird scarers in Northiam and said the council is investigating and working with residents to resolve the matter.

The spokesman added: “Farmers should comply with the National Farmers’ Union’s code of practice which governs how, where and when bird scarers should be used.

“Where this is not happening, we do have the powers to take enforcement action if we are able to identify the precise location of the device and the landowner responsible for it.

“If anyone has any information which might help us to track down the specific location in this case we’d ask them to contact us by emailing pollution@rother.gov.uk.”

