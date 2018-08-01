Ninfield mum’s 100 mile ride for hospital that saved son’s life

A local mum saddled up to the challenge of a 100 mile bike ride to raise funds for the hospital that saved her son’s life.

Ninfield resident and teacher Lorna Tomasetti took part in Ride London 100 on July 29 to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity (GOSH).

Edward and Lorna Tomasetti SUS-180731-095829001

Despite not being ‘a sporty person’ Lorna made the decision to take on the gruelling ride and says the thought of her son Edward kept her going.

“I took the 100-mile challenge because I will always be so grateful to the amazing staff at Great Ormond Street who enabled my precious boy, Edward, to be able to breathe by operating on him when he was 6 weeks old,” she said.

“Since then, he has had many operations, investigations and trips to GOSH to help him overcome the challenges that his body throws at him each day.

The recent diagnosis we have received about Edward has made us even more grateful to the staff at this fantastic hospital as he is achieving so much more than the doctors predicted of him.”

Ride London 100 followed the same route as the Road cycle race which was held during the London Olympics.

It started at the Olympic Park, taking in iconic views of London and included a tricky 25 mile hilly section in the Surrey Hills – including the infamous Box Hill and Leith Hill. Although Lorna trained for the challenge in the preceding months, nothing could have prepared her for the horrific weather conditions that she encountered on the ride.

She said: “Following three months of glorious sunshine, the heavens opened on the day of the race! I joined approximately 30,000 other cyclists to complete the ride tackling heavy rain and very strong winds for over seven hours.

“Like many other participants, a puncture struck during the race which I had to stop and deal with - adding 45 minutes to my time.”

Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity helps provide world-class care for young patients and their families by raising money to support some of the hospital’s most urgent needs.

To date, Lorna’s endeavours have raised £1,500 for GOSH.

Laura Savory, Head of Community Events at Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity said: “We’re so grateful to Lorna for her generosity and support. The money raised will help to make a difference to seriously ill children from across the UK.”

Lorna added: “Having seen first-hand the amazing care that GOSH provides for so many children and the support they offer to families, I cannot think of a more worthwhile charity to raise money for.

“The only thing that kept me going whilst soaking wet and freezing cold was the thought of this wonderful children’s hospital and all they have done for our son Edward.”

To donate to Laura’s Just Giving page visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lorna-tomasetti3