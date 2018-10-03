Nine year old Braidi comes up with winning name for the St Leonards Dragon

Nine year old Braidi Gurka came up with a winning name for a seven foot high floral dragon on St Leonards seafront.

idverde, who provide grounds maintenance services to Hastings Borough Council, were delighted to the dragon as part of their summer bedding display. The display, which contained 6,000 plants, caused quite a stir when it was unveiled in June.

A competition to name the dragon ran over the summer and judges recently selected ‘Leonardo’ as the winning name, as suggested by Braidi Gurka. Braidi go to meet Leonardo face-to-face last week when she was presented with £50 in high street vouchers as her prize for suggesting the winning name. Leonardo has now gone into hibernation for the winter period. The idverde team took great care to ensure he wasn’t harmed during the removal.

