Nine charged after immigration investigation

Three people from Hastings and St Leonards have been charged following an investigation into alleged immigration crime.

Police say Alan Hoger, 32, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards was charged with one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, four counts of assisting unlawful immigration, one count of conspiracy to possess criminal property, one count of acquiring criminal property and three counts of possession of criminal property.

Meanwhile Goran Ahmed, 32, of Farley Bank, Hastings was charged with one count of conspiracy to assist in unlawful immigration, two counts of assisting unlawful immigration, one count of conspiracy to acquire use of criminal property, one count of acquiring criminal property and one count of possession of criminal property.

Both men were charged and appeared at court last Friday (December 15) where they were remanded in custody. They are expected to return to court on January 12.

Earlier in the week, 29-year-old Kveta Conkova, also of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards was charged with one count of money laundering. Conkova was charged on December 13 and is expected to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 18 after being released on bail.

Police say the trio were among a group of nine people arrested following an operation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

The warrants took place in Hastings and St Leonards, Eastbourne, Folkestone, Ashford and Plymouth on December 13.

Also arrested were Cristinel Samson, 48, of Grimston Avenue, Folkestone, who was charged with one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, two counts of assisting unlawful immigration and one count of possession of offensive weapon. Samson was remanded in custody and is expected to next appear at Lewes Crown Court on Court on January 12.

Meanwhile police say 28-year-old Mohammed Rasoul, of Church Road, Ashford was charged with one count of conspiracy to facilitate immigration, one count of assisting illegal entry; one count of money laundering and one count of acquiring criminal property.

Police say Alan Salam, 32, of The Rookery, Eastbourne, was charged with two counts of money laundering and one count of conspiracy to launder money. Susan Mohamed, 35, also of The Rookery, Eastbourne was charged with one count of money laundering.

Salar Abdolla, 40, of Tanbridge Road, Eastbourne, was charged with one count of money laundering. Hemen Khan, 32, of Clifton Place, Plymouth was charged with one count of conspiracy to facilitate immigration and one count of assisting illegal entry.

Rasoul, Salam, Mohamed, Abdolla and Khan were all released on bail to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 18.