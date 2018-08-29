NHS free health check for residents aged over 40

Three local pharmacies are offering a free NHS Health Check to eligible local residents aged over 40.

The check is designed to pick up on any early signs of heart disease, strokes, diabetes and other health conditions. A spokesperson said: “Often people can look and feel healthy on the outside but inside, it can be a different story. Most risk factors explored during an NHS Health Check have little to no symptoms and are often preventable. By identifying risk factors early, we can help reduce the risk of developing serious health conditions.” The Free NHS Health Checks take about 20-30 minutes and are available at: Laycock Pharmacy, 494, Old London Rd, Hastings; Kamsons Pharmacy, Wellington Place, Hastings; Blooms Pharmacy, 55-57 Bohemia Road, Hastings. Visit: www.oneyoueastsussex.org.uk