New world record attempt to mark 10th annual Hastings Pirate Day

Hastings will be attempting a new pirate-themed world record next year.

Roger Crouch, the man behind the popular Pirate Day festivities, has announced the town will be attempting to create the world’s biggest human image of a boat.

The current record is held by the United Arab Emirates from 2017, where 4,882 people gathered to create the image.

Roger is hoping to get at least 6,000 people involved to beat the record at next year’s Pirate Day on Sunday, July 14, creating an image of a pirate ship.

He said: “It’s exciting to be part of this world record attempt.

“Carlie Stace will be instrumental in creating the image. Carlie has been with me since 2013 and my number two on Pirate Day and the Roaring 20s.

“Nikki Parker, who has been with me since the very start of Pirate Day, will be once again very much part of the day as she has since its beginning.

“From its humble beginning in 2009 Hastings Pirate Day has seen visitors from all parts of the world, activities the length of the town including the pier, two world records, skull and crossbones human image, helicopter flights, stunt helicopter display, skydivers and even the Red Arrows in 2012.

“2019 and the 10th anniversary has to be something special and it will be.”

Hastings is no stranger to world records involving pirates. In August 2010, 6,166 pirates smashed the then world record by gathering on Pelham beach.

In June 2011, pesky pirates from Penzance took Hastings’ crown, packing in 8,734 people dressed as privateers, sea dogs and buccaneers on its prom.

However, Hastings took back the world record in July 2012, when 14,231 pirates gathered on the beach.

Penzance has tried several times to reclaim the record back from Hastings since 2012 but failed.