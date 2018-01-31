New shop to open in Priory Meadow in February

A new store will open in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre next month, creating new retail jobs in the area.

Warren James, jewellery specialists since 1979 with more than 225 shops nationwide, will bring its range of genuine jewellery to Hastings from Saturday, February 10.

Warren James prides itself on offering expertly-crafted gold, silver and Diamond jewellery.

Lyndsey, the national retail manager of the new Warren James, said: “We are all very excited to open our doors in February, and can’t wait to start meeting customers in Hastings.

“We are a team of genuine jewellery lovers and the whole team can’t wait to look after and offer the best advice to our new customers.

“We’re confident that people of Hastings will be quick to catch on to the amazing savings and value we have to offer and become our valued customers of the future.”

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre Manager, Stacey Bell added: “We are looking forward to welcoming Warren James at Priory Meadow. They are another great store to add to our current selection, and we’re sure our customers will love their products and prices.”

Warren James says it combines century old craftsmanship with modern design techniques and style choices which are always in tune with the latest trends and timeless classics.

Warren James carefully select the finest quality gold and silver which is independently assessed and hallmarked as required, and all Diamonds are hand selected for brilliance and sparkle.

Warren James can be found between WH Smith and River Island inside the mall at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

For more information, visit www.warrenjames.co.uk or www.priorymeadow.com.