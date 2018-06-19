New pier owner says he will ‘never charge for entrance’ says MP

The new owner of Hastings Pier told the town’s MP he would ‘never charge’ for entrance and is ‘eager to engage with the community’ in a meeting on Monday (June 18).

Amber Rudd said Abid Gulzar also told her that ‘all future bookings for events being held on the pier will be honoured, such as the popular Hastings Pier Jam’.

Ms Rudd said, “I was very encouraged to meet Mr Gulzar and hear most importantly that our beautiful pier will always remain free to visit.

“I welcome Mr Gulzar’s commitment to work closely with the community and I am reassured that our pier will be able to enjoy a sustainable and successful future.

“Mr Gulzar told me that he had been disappointed that Hastings Borough Council had refused his offer to meet ahead of the process concluding, but that he looked forward to working with them in the future.

“I understand certain members of the community will be disappointed with this result, but I urge them not to make personal comments against the administrators who have overseen the bidding process.

“I have asked the administrator to publish information on the process to reassure everyone that the process was appropriately and professionally handled.”

Mr Gulzar added, “It was a pleasure to meet MP Amber Rudd today at very short notice.

“It only reiterated her commitment to Hastings as her constituency first. We had a detailed discussion and set the priority to open the pier for the public as soon as possible.

“We are here to work and drive this town forward and would love to do it with the local public and council’s support. I urge the people of Hastings to support me and we will make this pier fully sustainable and for generations to enjoy.”