New leisure centre equipment impresses

A councillor took some time out to test the new equipment at Summerfields.

Andy Batsford, the council’s Housing and Leisure Portfolio Holder, visited the leisure centre to view the latest improvements and try out some of the newest kit.

He said: “It was great to spend some time with the Freedom Leisure staff, not only looking at the new equipment we have invested in, but to be put through our paces on the new indoor cycling bikes and gym as well. Really impressed with the passion of the staff, less so with my fitness levels!

“It’s just so important that we make this investment to show our commitment to the health of everyone in Hastings.”

In March 2018, Freedom Leisure was re-awarded the leisure management contract to continue to operate the facility on behalf of Hastings Borough Council.

The not-for-profit leisure trust committed to the future of the centre and to supporting the community by confirming investment of around a quarter of a million pounds to make improvements to the centre.

Matt James, Freedom Leisure contract manager, said: “With phase one of improvements now complete we are looking forward to welcoming customers in to see them for themselves. Our indoor cycling studio is now not just the only one in Hastings but it is also equal to some of the best studios around, including boutique studios in London.

“In addition, the CV kit replacement and upgrade in the gym means that customers benefit from brand new, state-of-the-art equipment, such as the Technogym Excite Climb to pick out just one highlight. Last but not least is our inflatable swimming pool obstacle course – we are pleased to have something that we know our younger customers are going to love.”

With phase one of three now complete, Cllr Batsford met with Matt James and Freedom Leisure’s managing director Ivan Horsfall-Turner for a tour of the new facilities.

The trust is investing a total of £250,000 with further phases to include the café offering, the clip & climb wall and energy efficiency projects, to lessen the environmental impact of the centre. For more details, visit www.freedomleisure.co.uk/centres/summerfields-leisure-centre.