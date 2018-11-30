New directory guide to care and support issued for people in Hastings and Rother: Everything you need to know

A new, updated East Sussex Care and Support Services Directory has been published this week in association with East Sussex County Council.

It gives readers crucial information on how to access and pay for care services throughout Hastings and Rother.

SEE ALSO: Man convicted following Old Town car crash.

With information to help you understand your options, where to go for advice and how the paying for care system works, the Care and Support Services Directory can support you to make informed decisions about your care choices.

The new edition of the directory and accompanying website gives information on all aspects of arranging care and support in East Sussex

It includes how to stay independent for as long as possible, the different care and support options available and what to look for when choosing a care provider.

It also offers guidance on important issues such as paying for care and what financial assistance may be available from the local authority. There are comprehensive listings of all registered care services throughout the area, plus checklists to help you ask the right questions when visiting services.

For a free copy of the Care and Support Services Directory contact Health and Social Care Connect at East Sussex County Council on 0345 608 0191

It is also available throughout the region from outlets including carers’ centres, hospitals, GP surgeries, Age UK and the Alzheimer’s Society. It can be downloaded from www.carechoices.co.uk and is available in spoken word.

Robert Chamberlain, Managing Director of the directory’s publisher, Care Choices, commented: “This is an invaluable source of information for anyone considering short or long-term care in East Sussex and Brighton and Hove, and contains vital information to help people decide what type of care and support is best for them.

“Finding a care service for yourself or a loved one that meets their needs and is affordable can be a daunting and unfamiliar task. This new East Sussex Care and Support Services Directory has been compiled to help people understand the process and offer them reassurance at every step of their journey.”

See also: Asda in St Leonards open new clothing department in time for Christmas.

See also: Demand for Foodbank set to soar in December.