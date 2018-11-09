New community classes and workshops at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre

The White Rock Theatre has announced new community classes and workshop opportunities to open up the theatre experience to everyone.

Recent activity at Hastings’ biggest theatre has seen an increase in local participation due to an ever-growing range of community projects and classes.

Since September, the theatre has launched several new weekly classes to run alongside their award-winning Youth Theatre and Tiddlers groups.

The new sessions include a Show Choir, a parent and toddler performing arts class (White Rock Tots), and their very own Theatre Company providing drama classes for all ages, with the future aim of creating in-house productions.

School holiday Creative Learning projects include this autumn’s brand new Film School course, along with the return of the ever-popular West End Experience at Easter, and Summer Youth Project in August.

The Summer Project for 2019 is a full scale musical production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang complete with professional West End quality set, costumes, band and creative team. Participants for this annual production come from all over East Sussex and Kent to take part, with two young people even travelling from New York and Bangkok to take part in Grease this year.

In addition to in-house classes and projects, the theatre also sees regular community use of the venue’s spaces including weekly visitors Hastings Knitters, Treasure Tots, and Active Arts.

New classes at the venue have been started by the venue’s Creative Learning Manager, Jo Stead-Burgess, with the aim of providing more opportunities for those who wish to be involved with the theatre, amateur dramatics or simply to try something new and exciting.

Jo took on the management role full time this year in order to undertake grand plans of encouraging more community events and use of the venue for the people of Hastings and the surrounding area.

Jo said: “I am delighted my role at the theatre has become full time and very much look forward to developing new programmes and working with the community.”

All of the classes and projects arranged by the venue are part of HQ Theatres Trust and are self-funded and not-for-profit. Any profit created by revenue from participant fees or tickets sold is invested back into the charitable trust and aids the undertaking of the community and Creative Learning events.

For more info on community and creative learning events or hires at White Rock Theatre please contact Jo on jstead-burgess@whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

