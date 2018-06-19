New charity shop appeals for help and donations

The Sara Lee Trust has announced that it will be opening a second permanent charity shop at 35, Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards on Sea, on Saturday, July 7, at 10am.

The shop will specialise in furniture and homeware. Emma Dell, retail manager for the Trust, said: “The two Charity Shops in Silverhill will complement each other. One sells clothing etcetera and the new shop needs lots of items to sell, including furniture, bric a brac, china, glass, kitchen items, pictures and electrical items. Free collection can be arranged.

“We also need volunteers for the new shop. If anyone can spare three or more hours per week, 10-4pm they would be made very welcome”.

To donate or for more information on volunteering call Emma on 01424 439990, or email: emmadell@saraleetrust.org.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer Series paper by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet.

To save money on your Observer Series paper simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk).