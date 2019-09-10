New bins on Hastings beaches to help ‘Save Our Seas’ from litter

Dozens of new bins are being installed on the beach after a successful bid for funding.

Hastings Borough Council, working with the Hastings BID (business improvement district) has received money from the Fisherman’s Lisison Action Group (FLAG) to help efforts to crackdown on litter.

Save Our Seas bins on Hastings seafront beaches. SUS-191009-093903001

The cash will be spent on 86 new bins along Hastings seafront, from the Stade to the Azur, including new beach/pebble-based bins.

Save Our Seas bins on Hastings seafront beaches. SUS-191009-093929001

The new bins are designed to avoid ‘blow through’ of litter in strong winds, include recycling points and hopefully encourage beach users to dispose of their rubbish responsibly.

Hastings BID is calling on local businesses to support the campaign, by offering to display A3 posters or small static window stickers. Those already on board include McDonalds, Jempsons, 1066 Bakery, Trinity Wholefoods, the White Rock Hotel and Home Ground Kitchen.

A spokesman for Hastings BID said: “You’ll also be pleased to hear that the since the waste management contract has changed to an in-house service, there are more ‘barrow beats’ patrolling the town centre streets every single day. This means any litter that hasn’t made it to the bins should be cleared up quicker.

Save Our Seas bins on Hastings seafront beaches. SUS-191009-093831001

“If you spot some litter or fly-tipping that does need clearing up, don’t forget that it’s really easy to report it to My Hastings, which will see a quick response from the new daily patrols. Our business ambassador Peter patrols the area most days and regularly uses the My Hastings website to make reports as well.

“And finally, why not consider becoming a refill station? Giving customers the opportunity to refill their reusable water bottles is not only a great way to reduce single use plastic water bottles, but it’s also another great way to encourage new visitors to your business.

“With an ever increasing awareness of the damage litter and single use plastic can have on our seas and environment, we hope you will all agree that this campaign is of great importance and with your help, we can turn the tide on litter.”

Email marketing@lovehastings.com for details on how to get involved.