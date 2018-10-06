Musicians come together to help Citizens Advice help those in need

Local musicians from Hastings have donated their original recording sto a charity compilation album to raise funds for Citizens Advice 1066 - based in St Leonards and providing help for people in Hastings and Rother.

The bands also performed a recent benefit concert for Citizen’s Advice at the Printworks

CAB concert 2 SUS-180510-113424001

The CD entitled “A Brighter Day” has an eclectic mix of styles to appeal to all tastes and reflects the town’s vibrant music scene.

The tracks were compiled by local resident Keith Rodway. The striking cover artwork was created by artist Peter Quinnell.

The artists who contributed their work: Polo Piatti, Anita Jardine, Kat Lee-Ryan, Josephine Claire Hamill, Philip George Thornton, Nick Monaghan, Tim Scullion, Carol Prior, Otti A-i, Toby Warren (Elf and Stacey), Fritz Catlin, Simon Charterton, Dave Arnold, Richard James Burley, Tim Hoyte, Alice Trueman (CLUBBS), Charlotte Tingley and Leo Snook (Chasing Shadows), Keith Foster, Steve Stone, Tony May, Phil Little, Ken Edwards (The Moors) .

The album is available to stream and/or buy on Bandcamp at: https://ca1066.bandcamp.com. Priced at £5 or pay more if you you like. All proceeds go to Citizens Advice 1066.

CD copies are available to buy from Bandcamp or local shops: Sea Kale, London Road, St Leonards (opposite the Co-op), Borough Wines, Robertson Street, Hastings and Wow and Flutter, Trinity Street, Hastings, with more outlets to be announced soon.

Citizens Advice 1066 provides help at the heart of the community. The service is available to everyone in the community of Hastings and Rother. Most clients are likely to be experiencing financial hardship and many are experiencing physical or mental health problems. Each year CA1066 help around 7,000 people who have, between them, 22,000 issues.

The service is run by 15 paid staff and around 50 volunteers who are assessors, advisers, receptionists, administrators and research and campaigns workers.

Volunteering helps individuals gain new skills and experience, build confidence and this often leads to paid work in similar fields. If these volunteers were paid at the going rate, it would cost over £300,000 a year.

Citizens Advice aim to help with any type of enquiry but if they can’t find an answer they aim to find someone who can.

CA 1066 also gather information about the problems people are facing and campaigns against unfair policies or practices There are many ways in which you can support the work of Citizens Advice 1066 – you can make a donation, help fundraise, you can volunteer or follow them on social media - twitter@Hastings1066CAB.

