Muriel celebrates 100th birthday

Local resident Muriel Watson (nee Garrett) celebrated her one hundredth birthday with family, friends and staff of the nursing home where she lives.

Muriel was born in London on February 1, 1918 - a year that is steeped in history. Seven days after Muriel was born on February 8, 1918 the Representation of the People Act was passed which allowed women over the age of 30 who met a property qualification to vote. Later that year, on November the 11, the First World War ended.

Muriel Watson celebrates her 100th birthday. SUS-180102-143807001

In 1938 Muriel married Stanley Watson but the following year, the outbreak of World War Two meant she wouldn’t see much of her husband during the first few years of marriage.

The couple had three children, Terry, Susan and Tom. Stanley sadly died in 1965 and son Tom says, with Susan married and Terry wed soon after that left him aged six with his mum. “Mum managed to get a mortgage to buy the first house in London and worked very hard to keep things going,” he said. “Nearly every year we went to Pevensey Bay for a holiday and mum always wanted to retire there by the sea. In 1975 we made it to Bexhill and eventually I moved to Hastings and mum moved there 15 years or so later, and Susan also. We all moved to Rye over the next twenty years. Mum was independent until she was 95 when had a fall and went to live at Bryher Court Nursing Home, St Leonards where she is to this day aged 100. To date she has nine grandchildren 15 great grand children and one great, great grandchild!”

Muriel keeps mentally alert with crosswords and loves classical music. A small gathering of family, friends and staff at Bryher Court joined Muriel to celebrate her fantastic milestone birthday.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer Series paper by joining our voucher membership scheme.

Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer Series paper simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk).