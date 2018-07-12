Mum makes plea to save ‘wonderful’ Hastings toddler group

A mum-of-two has appealed to charities, companies or individuals to protect the future of a free outdoor course aimed at pre-school children.

For the past four weeks, Tamsin Pankhurst has been taking her two-year-old son and five-month-old daughter to charity Education Futures Trust’s Go Wild! course where children are given the opportunity to get outside and do woodwork, digging, hunting for insects, and tell stories round the campfire.

The six week Go Wild! toddler course is in danger of finishing for good due to a lack of funding. Picture: Tamsin Pankhurst

However, the six-week course – held in Church in the wood between 10am and 12.10pm on Wednesdays – finished on Wednesday due to a lack of funding.

Mrs Pankhurst said: “Unfortunately this wonderful, completely free course is only on for six weeks. They were assisted by a charity grant and they don’t have funding to do any more.

“I have taken it upon myself to see if I can raise awareness of this wonderful course and see if we can get them the funding they need to continue. It would be so wonderful if they could get the funding to extend the course and maybe even make it a regular weekly event.

“We have so few lovely free activities for children at the moment and with obesity, health and developmental issues being rife, especially in our more deprived areas, we really need to encourage more courses like this.”

Mrs Pankhurst said her eldest son has had a ‘whale of a time’ and loved every minute of playing around the outdoors.

She added: “There is a very high demand, the organisers had to turn many people away in the run up to the course due to high numbers of applicants. There have been many families from all walks of life attending the course who are all enjoying it just as much as we are.

“It would be wonderful if there were any charities, companies or individuals that would be willing to donate or sponsor them so that they could continue to offer this amazing course to local families.

“It has been truly wonderful to be able to spend this quality time with my son outdoors with fun activities each week and the organisers are amazing.”

Mrs Pankhurst has asked anyone offering financial help to contact organiser Luke Funnel at the Education Futures Trust by emailing office@educationfuturestrust.org or by calling 01424 722241.

Education Futures Trust said any funds would be restricted to wherever the donator wanted the money to be spent rather than added to a big pot.