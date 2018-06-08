MP’s praise for the dedication of staff at Seaview Project

Amber Rudd MP visited the Seaview Project on Friday, May 25 to meet with Annie Whelan, the chief officer, and members of her staff.

Seaview was one of only eight national winners of a GSK/Kings Fund Impact Award this year. These awards are made to voluntary sector organisations which have had an exceptionally positive impact on the health and wellbeing of communities.

Currently Seaview is funded from a mix of statutory funding, grants and charitable donations, and delivered with an open access approach to people experiencing a range of issues. Last year, it served the needs of 1,400 people.

Ms Rudd said: “Every time I visit Seaview I am always impressed by the many services which the Seaview Project provides, including but not limited to hot food and drink, a safe and friendly space where service users can enjoy friendly company and the support of the staff, access to computers, and the services offered by St John Ambulance. I am particularly heartened to know that Seaview rough sleeper workers go out at 4am several times a week to check on the welfare of rough sleepers. The dedication and commitment of Seaview’s staff is truly impressive.”

Annie Whelan said: “We were delighted to receive a visit from Amber Rudd MP.

“Seaview provides a pathway of support for individuals on the edge of society. We outreach people rough sleeping in Hastings and St Leonards checking on their welfare and inviting them to link with further support. Within our wellbeing centre we provide laundry, showers, clean clothes, healthy meals, a gym, healthcare and most importantly an opportunity for people to connect with friendship and community. As the numbers of people rough sleeping or feeling on the edge have increased year on year, we have had to increase our fundraising to meet the needs and to match fund any commissioned services we provide. We are determined to continue to provide this integral support locally and responsively.”