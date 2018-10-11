MP Amber Rudd helps project celebrate ten years of helping older people to combat loneliness

A project which brings older people together in the Fairlight and Pett areas and helps relieve isolation and loneliness is celebrating ten years this month.

Rye and Hastings MP Amber Rudd joined in the celebrations at a special birthday party in Fairlight Village Hall.

Marsham Older People’s Project was the brainchild of Fairlight resident Sylvia Gutsell, who was concerned that older people in the area were experiencing loneliness.

It sees older people meeting on Fridays in Fairlight Village Hall to enjoy a hot cooked meal, games, companionship and entertainment.

October 5 saw the project celebrating ten years of good company, fun, laughter, friendship and great food.

Jim Saphin, from MOPP said: “Singing duo Jade and Char put us all in party mood with a mix of song and dance from the 80’s and, following this, our founder Sylvia Gutsell was presented with a bouquet, expressing the appreciation of everyone at MOPP.

“We were joined for a celebration lunch of roast beef by local MP Amber Rudd who generously gave her time to speak to many of MOPP’s members and volunteers.

“It was a very happy occasion – here’s to the next 10 years!”

MOPP meets every Friday at Fairlight Village Hall, Broadway, Fairlight, between 10.00am and 2.30pm. Transport is available.

The Centre offers helpful information and advice on health together with Podiatry and other health services. There are occasional visits from the local farm shop and a clothing retailer. For more call Jim Saphin on 07905 981036.

