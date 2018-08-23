Motorcyle world record is smashed in Bexhill

Despite atrocious weather with 50mph wind gusts and torrential rain, about a thousand people turned out to visit Bexhill Motofest and witness Hollywood movie motorcycle stunt legend Mark Van Driel smash his world record for most Switchback Zero motorbike rotations in one minute.

Switch Back Zero is a complex highly skilled stunt that involves riding a motorcycle while facing backwards in circles without using the handlebars.

Bexhill World Record SUS-180823-112719001

Despite falling from the motorbike several times due to the slippery car park surface Mark achieved 16 rotations in one minute on his final attempt at the record. Mark had previously held the Guinness World Record of 13 rotations since 2013.

Video and professional witness evidence was submitted to Guinness World Records for verification and within a few days they confirmed that Mark Van Driel had indeed smashed his long-standing Guinness World Record.

Dan Agate of sponsors Swinton Insurance said: “Mark is a very experienced stunt performer but even he found this stunt difficult in the conditions we had. He has held this record since 2013 and faced challenges to it from all over the world – he makes it look so easy but that’s because once again he has proven that he is the global master of the Switchback Zero.”

Two Brothers Stunt team have been performing high adrenaline stunt shows for over eight years. Consisting of Mark Van Driel ( Vandal) and Paul Todd (Toddy), the team are British Superbike Freestyle stunt champions, Mark three times and Toddy once. They are supported by Trina their fearless pillion. The team are World renowned for their film and television stunt work.

Bexhill MotoFest attracts up to 11,000 visitors to Bexhill the birthplace of British Motorcycle Racing and modern motorcycle journalism. T

he event is free to attend and after six years is fast becoming one of the most innovative and prestigious motorbike events in the Southeast.