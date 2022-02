The Sinnis Apache 125 was stolen on Sunday (February 6) between 9-10.15pm, ‘Reporting Stolen Vehicles In The UK’ Facebook page says.

According to the page the bike is missing a fairing on the left hand side, near the battery.

If you see the bike please call 101.

Stolen Sinnis Apache 125. Photo from Reece Page.

Bike registration: GX12 BVC

VIN: LAELY2400CA000359

Crime reference number: 4720023107