Hastings Old Town Carnival made history at East Hastings Angling Club last Sunday by selecting its most diverse carnival court ever.

It sees 75 year old Marion Bane crowned as this year’s Hastings Old Town Sea Queen. Marion was a Hastings Carnival Queen in 1970.

Se Queen Monica Bane SUS-180418-110841001

Men also get a look-in this year with Dominic Cockerton, 24, crowned Sea King and Sophia Evans becoming the town’s first transgender carnival courtier.

The Old Town Carnival Committee decided earlier in the year that the selection process should be more open and accessible with no upper age limit and no gender restriction.

Ion Castro, from the carnival committee, said: “We have never subscribed to the ‘Glamour Model’ school preferring instead to select our court on personality and affection for Hastings, so removing the stereotypical image of a carnival court and replacing it with a ‘Sea Court’, to reflect Hastings’ maritime heritage, was the logical next step toward a new, much more inclusive Carnival.

“Now a brand new, vibrant, 21st century Hastings Sea Court has been selected. It is believed that Sophia Evans is the country’s first transgender Carnival Court Attendant.”

Contestants were introduced and interviewed by Hastings’ last Old Town Carnival Queen, Lizzie Fowler who noted that she would be the last to hold that title.

Ion Castro added: “Hastings is once again doing things the Hastings way and I can’t add anything to our Mayor, cllr Judy Rogers’ statement that the result was absolutely fantastic and we are going to have a ball this summer.

“Don’t forget during Hastings Old Town Carnival Week that dressing up isn’t just for kids so wear a costume to all the events, especially the Pram Race and Carnival even if you are a spectator, it’s much more fun that way!”

The judging panel of Hastings’ Mayor, Cllr Judy Rogers, chair of the Hastings Week Committee Nigel Hogben and Hastings Week Events Organiser, Sharon Johnson, said the quality of entrant was so high that it had been very difficult to arrive at the final decision.

Rai Hickflay, 34, Danielle Mann, 28, and Sam Hickflay, 36, were appointed Sea Court Attendants.

Sea Queen Monica Bane said: “I am an Old Town girl and I love the area. I like to live for each day and love new adventures.”

Sea King Dominic said he wanted to represent the town and felt he had the personality to do it. Sophia Evans said she wanted to promote transgender awareness.

Hastings Old Town Carnival is on Saturday 4th August with the Parma Race on Wednesday 1st August. For more information and entry forms for the Grand Carnival Parad, visit www.1066.net/carnival.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)