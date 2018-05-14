Morris dancers and May garlands keep local tradition alive

The sun returned on Sunday for the colourful annual tradition of Crowning the May Queen.

Beth Morton became the new May Queen in a local custom which stretches back 85 years.

Crowning of the May Queen in Alexandra Park 2018. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-180514-072007001

The afternoon got underway with a colourful procession which saw garlands being paraded through Alexandra Park.

Taking part were maypole dancers, chimney sweeps, Robin Hoods and Maid Marions and Hannah’s Cat Morris dancers.

Also involved were Roses Are Red - a popular group of young folk dancers from Bexhill.

Attending the festivities were Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers, who perfromed the crowning on the bandstand, and the Town Cryer.

This year saw a new Maypole which made from mahogany with an above ground height of 10 feet, 8 inches, or 10.66 feet. It was topped with the latest creation of Leigh Dyer, the local blacksmith, whose work decorates many areas of the town.