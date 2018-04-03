Morning of fun and song to raise cash for charity

Local singing group Friends Unlimited present a morning of fun and song at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, Bohemia Road, on Saturday, April 14, 11am.

The event is being held to raise funds for Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre, Chowns Hill, Hastings. It will feature a morning of choral entertainment, including performances of Barry Manilow’s One Voice, a Medley from Les Miserables, Abba’s Thank you for the Music and a variety of cat songs old and new, including Mr Mistoffelees, What’s new Pussycat and finishing with ‘Bluebell Ridge once had a farm’.

Admission is £8 and includes interval refreshments. There will also be a raffle. Funds raised from the event will help Bluebell Ridge continue providing a safe environment for abused, abandoned and unwanted cats in Hastings and Rother.

For more information visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk