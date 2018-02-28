More train disruption for passengers in 1066 Country

Passengers faced more disruption on the trains in 1066 Country as the Arctic conditions continued today (Wednesday, February 28).

With the weather set to worsen over the next few days, Southeastern, which runs services from Hastings, Battle, Robertsbridge and Tunbridge Wells to London, is warning commuters and passengers that further dealys and cancellations are possible.

A spokesman said: “Our priority is to get passengers home this evening, but heavy snow across the south east has led to significant delays and cancellations across the rail network.

“We’re advising passengers not to travel if they’re able to avoid it, and to make a plan for leaving work earlier than normal. Wherever possible, please try to avoid the peak hours.

“We’ve been working hard to run as many trains as possible today, and the weather conditions have been extremely challenging.

“This has resulted in cancellations and delays and we apologise to passengers who’ve had trouble getting to where they want to go.

“Our staff are doing all they can to keep people moving and have been out since the early hours shovelling snow from platforms and walkways. We’re continuing to focus on getting as much information as we can out to passengers.

“We strongly advise passengers to allow extra time for their journeys, and to check before they travel using the Southeastern website, National Rail Enquiries, the free ‘On Track’ app or follow @Se_Railway for live Twitter updates.

“We’ll be doubling the Delay Repay compensation for customers who’ve been caught up in travel disruption today. More details are available on our website.

“The weather forecast is for continuing snowfall and icy conditions across the south east overnight and into tomorrow (Thursday, March 1).

“We’ll be running a modified timetable tomorrow to provide a more reliable service for our passengers.

“This will mean reduced services on some lines, the closure of some stations and changes to the times of those trains that are running.

“All the revised train times have been uploaded to online journey planners.

“We’ll be doubling the Delay Repay compensation tomorrow for any customers who may be affected by disruption.”

Passengers can find up-to-date information about Southeastern services on National Rail Enquiries at www.nationalrail.co.uk.