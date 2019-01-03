More than 1,000 sign petition to reopen Hastings Pier

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition calling on owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar to reopen Hastings Pier.

Mr Gulzar said on Saturday the pier would be closed until March to allow time for essential repairs following a small electrical fire on November 24.

Following the announcement, Aran Macdermott started a petition on change.org called ‘Reopen Hastings Pier’.

By Thursday morning (January 3) it had 1,121 signatures.

In a post, Mr Macdermott said: “Hastings pier has been closed over the Christmas week without any explanation or comment.

“The people of Hastings rebuilt the award winning pier after years of decay. Then were denied the right to keep ownership of it when it went into administration, despite raising £477,000.

“Unless Hastings Lions Pier Ltd explain exactly what work will be done to our pier in the next three months, the pier should be reopened immediately.”

Friend of Hastings Pier, the community group which had sought to keep Hastings Pier in public ownership before it was sold to Mr Gulzar, said it would be approaching the owner ‘to ask for more information on the closure, maintenance and future investment plans’.

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd described the closure as sad adding she would be meeting with Mr Gulzar to ensure there is urgency getting the pier reopened.

The Hastings Observer has put a series of questions to Mr Gulzar about the closure of Hastings Pier but has not yet received a response.

To view the petition, click here.

