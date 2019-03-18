More settled weather for Hastings and Rother

After a week of heavy rain and gale force winds, the weather is looking more settled as we enter this week.

Monday sees a fine start to the day after a cold start, though cloud will increase and thicken and this will bring some showery rain by the afternoon, perhaps turning persistent.

Some eastern parts could stay brighter with showers possible here. Light winds. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Tonight will be turning drier with a few clear spells developing. Most areas remaining cloudy with some mist and fog, mainly covering higher ground. Patchy drizzle could affect western areas. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Tuesday will see a mainly fine day and many areas will be dry, with any remaining patchy light rain and drizzle dying out. Feeling quite pleasant by the afternoon, with some bright spells. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

