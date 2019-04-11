More information revealed on Hastings Big Wheel

The new Big Wheel on Hastings seafront is open for rides this week ahead of the Easter Weekend.

The attraction, which has already been dubbed ‘The Hastings Eye’ by some, has drawn a lot of interest since being constructed last weekend.

The wheel, which lights up, was being tested earlier this week in its position overlooking the boating lake.

Local man Sid Saunders, who took this picture, said: “I have been told the wheel will be with us for the next five summers. The cost per ride is £4 and there is a height restriction with a board there to check that riders are up to the minimum height.”

Picture by Sid Saunders.

