‘Moments of silence and sharing stories’ at hospice Lights of Love special services

The annual St Michael’s Hospice Lights of Love remembrance services were held at nine locations across Hastings and Rother over three days.

The special services, held on Sunday, December 3, Wednesday 6, and Sunday 10, offered a moment to make a tangible act of remembrance for loved ones no longer with us in the form of dedicating a star or heart to be placed upon a Lights of Love tree.

St Michael’s Hospice’s Head of Income Generation, Perdita Chamberlain, says the services bring together the community of Hastings and Rother. “Lights of Love is a very important occasion in the Hospice calendar, offering an opportunity for our local communities to come together to remember our loved ones,” she said. “This year we received over 1,500 dedications, each one placed on beautiful Christmas trees which, once again, were generously donated by Littledown Christmas Tree Farm in Westfield.

“We do hope that the services this year offered support and comfort at what can be a very difficult time of year.”

A visitor to one of the services said: “This was our first year attending a Lights of Love service after losing my mum in February. I can honestly say it was beautiful. The service, the lighting of the trees, the hunting for the star/heart of your loved one on the trees and then the drinking of tea and eating mince pies, bringing people together in the same position as you who are there for the same reason.

“There were moments of silence and then moments of talking and sharing stories. It was very special, thank you so much.”

Lights of Love trees are available to visit until Sunday, December 31 at the Methodist Church, Little Common, St Michael’s Hospice, St Leonards on Sea, St Mary’s Church, Battle, St Thomas the Martyr, Winchelsea, St Mary Magdalene’s Church, Bexhill, Hastings Crematorium, St Clements Church, Hastings Old Town, St Mary the Virgin, Ninfield, and St Mary’s Church, Rye.

For information about future hospice events, visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com/events