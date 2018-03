Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager who has gone missing.

Max Swindles, 13, is missing from his home in Hastings.

He is of white/African mixed race, 5ft 9ins tall, of slight build with short dark curly hair.

Police said it is thought that he may be with a group of older teenagers.

If anyone sees him, they should let Sussex Police know by calling 101, quoting serial 518 of 27/03.