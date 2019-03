A missing teenager from St Leonards has been found safe and well, according to police.

Elliott Ben-Sellem, 16, from St Leonards, who was subject of a police appeal on Tuesday (March 12) was found today (Wednesday, March 13), police added.

Picture supplied by Sussex Police

