Missing mother and son could be in Sussex

A mother and son, missing since December 29, could be in Sussex, according to police.

Susan Broadway, 47, and her son, eight-year-old Jack Broadway, from Littlehampton, were first reported missing on Christmas Eve (December 24), but were found to be in Dundee, Scotland, where they were spoken to by police officers from Police Scotland.

Susan explained they would be returning to Sussex on January 1, but they have failed to show up, although they checked out of their hotel on December 29, police said.

It is thought that they could still be in the Dundee area, but police have not ruled out them travelling elsewhere, including back to Sussex.

Susan is white, 5ft 11in, with shoulder-length dark brown hair worn in a ponytail.

Jack is white, 4ft, of slim build, with short mousey hair and wears glasses.

Anyone who has seen them, heard from them or who knows of their whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 339 of 04/01.